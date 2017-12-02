

CTV Winnipeg





A fight between two men in the street Saturday morning resulted in one being stabbed.

Stonewall RCMP said the incident occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. when officers responded to a fight that took place on 2nd Street West in Stonewall, Man.

Officers said when they arrived a 20-year-old man was found suffering stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim and another 20-year-old man had an altercation on the street resulting in the victim being stabbed.

Officers said the suspect was identified and arrested a short time later in Stony Mountain.

The investigation is ongoing.