Stabbing in Stonewall sends 1 to hospital
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 5:58PM CST
A fight between two men in the street Saturday morning resulted in one being stabbed.
Stonewall RCMP said the incident occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. when officers responded to a fight that took place on 2nd Street West in Stonewall, Man.
Officers said when they arrived a 20-year-old man was found suffering stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the victim and another 20-year-old man had an altercation on the street resulting in the victim being stabbed.
Officers said the suspect was identified and arrested a short time later in Stony Mountain.
The investigation is ongoing.