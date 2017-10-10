

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a woman is in hospital after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m.

The woman was initially taken to hospital in stable condition, but her condition has gotten worse, police said.

A stretch of Portage Avenue will be closed until roughly 7 p.m. Tuesday evening so officers can do an accident reconstruction at the scene.

All eastbound lanes of Portage Avenue at Sherbrook Street will be closed off, according to a tweet from Winnipeg police.