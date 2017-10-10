Featured
Stretch of Portage Avenue closed after crash sends woman to hospital
A stretch of Portage Avenue will be closed until roughly 7 p.m. Tuesday evening as officers do an accident reconstruction at the scene.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 3:23PM CST
Winnipeg police said a woman is in hospital after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.
Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m.
The woman was initially taken to hospital in stable condition, but her condition has gotten worse, police said.
All eastbound lanes of Portage Avenue at Sherbrook Street will be closed off, according to a tweet from Winnipeg police.