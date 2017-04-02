People in Swan River can breathe a sigh of relief after an ice jam that had caused flooding in the community has been cleared.

The Town of Swan River, Man. declared a state of emergency because of a 1.8 kilometre ice jam that caused levels of the Swan River to rise.

“It’s huge,” said Mayor Glen McKenzie Sunday morning. Between 12 to 15 properties in the area of Duncan Crescent were threatened by the rising waters, said McKenzie.

The town declared a state of emergency at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and hired a private contractor to bring in equipment to break up the ice.

McKenzie says the state of emergency will be lifted tomorrow morning. “The threat is over,” McKenzie said.

The ice jam causing river levels to rise released Sunday afternoon and the river level is rapidly receding.

“The heavy equipment seemed to remove a key piece of the ice jam and there was a rush of water and it all disappeared,” McKenzie said.

The mayor said the water level is back to seasonably normal levels.

“We’re very much relieved,” said McKenzie said. “We can all breathe a little easier tonight.”

The town will do a post-emergency analysis to review what worked, what didn’t work, and what can be done better next time.