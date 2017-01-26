

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police arrested a teenage suspect after a student at Garden City Collegiate was assaulted with a machete.

A 16-year-old male is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with probation after an attack that sent a 16-year-old victim to hospital.

The attack happened around 11:40 a.m.

According to Brian O’Leary, superintendent of Seven Oaks School Division, the suspect was not a current or former student of the school.

