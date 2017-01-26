Featured
Teen charged in machete attack at Garden City Collegiate
Winnipeg police arrested a teenage suspect after a student at Garden City Collegiate was assaulted with a machete. (File image)
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 5:23PM CST
Winnipeg police arrested a teenage suspect after a student at Garden City Collegiate was assaulted with a machete.
A 16-year-old male is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with probation after an attack that sent a 16-year-old victim to hospital.
The attack happened around 11:40 a.m.
According to Brian O’Leary, superintendent of Seven Oaks School Division, the suspect was not a current or former student of the school.
