'Today' anchor Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behaviour
In this file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC 'Today' television program, appears during a segment of the show in New York's Rockefeller Center, Friday, March 29, 2013. (Source: Richard Drew/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 6:38AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 29, 2017 6:45AM CST
NEW YORK -- NBC News says longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer has been fired for "inappropriate sexual behaviour."
Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show.
Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017
Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night "about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace" by Lauer. Lack's statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented "a clear violation" of the company's standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.
Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."
The move comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.