A man who survived being hit by a train is overcoming a new hurdle: finding an accessible place to live.



Elijah Gunner, 20, was hit by a train in the early hours of September 18, and has been recovering in hospital ever since.



Gunner had to have both legs amputated following the early morning collision near Molson Street and Norwich Avenue in Elmwood. He said he was having drinks with friends on September 17, and at around 1:30 a.m. they went out to go to the store. But he doesn’t remember much after that point.



Gunner woke up in hospital days later, and learned what happened.

He was expecting to be in hospital for around five months, but after almost six weeks, he’s being discharged.



“I’ve recovered pretty fast, surprisingly. Nurses were surprised I was like wheeling around as early as I was,” said Gunner.



Gunner said he was living in an apartment before, but it’s not wheelchair accessible.



“Just ‘cause of the stairs and the bathroom. It’s kind of hectic.”



His mom, Shirley, has been by his side in hospital. She flew in to Winnipeg from her home in Ontario after finding out what happened to her son.



“I don’t know where we’re going to go. Maybe I might have to take him to Salvation Army,” said Gunner’s mom Shirley.



The two said people are trying to help him find an accessible place to live, but so far no luck.



“It’s scary, and I’m not gonna leave him until I’m sure that he’s got a stable home to be in,” said Shirley. “And I told him I was willing to stay with him if they found him an apartment, and I want to live with him and take care of him.”



In the meantime, Gunner hopes he can stay with his friends – at places he can access.



Despite his unknown living situation, he’s staying positive.



“Right now, I got everything basically under control, but I probably will need help in the future,” said Gunner.



He said he will still have to go back to the hospital weekly for rehabilitation, and he expects he’ll have his prosthetic legs in about a year.