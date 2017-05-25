Featured
Truck gets stuck in sinkhole on Powers Street
A driver in Winnipeg ended up with a stuck truck when a sinkhole opened up on Powers Street. (Source: James Carter)
A driver in Winnipeg ended up with a stuck truck when a sinkhole opened up on Powers Street.
A viewer sent CTV News photos the truck stuck in the hole, which is located on Powers just north of Cathedral Avenue.
The city told CTV News it has since put up a barricade. It’s asking drivers to use caution and to avoid the area if possible.
Crews will be assessing repair requirements over the next 24 hours.
No word on what happened with the truck.
