

The Canadian Press





MEXICO CITY -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is appealing to Mexican senators to do more to advance women's rights in their country.

He says he's heard about unacceptable treatment of women and girls in Mexico during his trip this week, calling such treatment unacceptable.

Trudeau notes violence against women and girls exists in all facets of life -- referencing the current controversy in Hollywood to problems experienced in the past in Canada's Parliament.

Trudeau says that when women succeed, everyone does -- a line that was greeted with sustained applause and cheers.

Trudeau is addressing the Mexican Senate on the final day of a whirlwind trip to the country, his first official visit.

It has included bilateral meetings with the Mexican president, where the two leaders vowed to remain at the bargaining table for the North American Free Trade Agreement, despite hardline proposals from the U.S.