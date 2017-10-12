

CTV Winnipeg





Brandon police said two teenaged boys were arrested for reportedly chasing wild turkeys with golf clubs and injuring one.

Police said they got the report on Oct. 3. It happened on Aberdeen Avenue.

The teens reportedly swung golf clubs at the turkeys. One of the birds was struck and was hurt in the leg.

A 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were identified as the suspects and were arrested on Wednesday for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and infliction of suffering under the Animal Care Act.

Both suspects were released and are scheduled to appear in court in November.

The injured turkey was captured by animal control officers and released outside of the city, police said.