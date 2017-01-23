Featured
Victim identified in West End homicide
Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street on Jan. 19 to check on a person's well-being. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
Winnipeg police have released the name of a man who was found dead at a West End home.
On Jan. 19, Winnipeg police were called to the 600 block of Sherbrook Street to check on a person's well-being.
Police said when they arrived around 11:50 p.m. they found a 38-year-old man dead.
The deceased has been identified as Trenten Jeffrey Balonyk.
Police are treating this investigation as a homicide, and ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
