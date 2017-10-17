The Winnipeg Police Service's Major Crimes Unit is investigating after police say at least one shot was fired during an attempted robbery in St. James Tuesday night.

Police were called to Gizzy's Restaurant & Bar in the 3000 block of Ness Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

They said no one was injured due to the gunshot but one patron suffered a minor injury.

An object that appeared to be a gun was seen lying in the parking lot.

Police said there were suspects outstanding but they did not have a description.