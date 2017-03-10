Featured
Winnipeg Folk Fest announces lineup
City and Colour is among the over 70 artists who will be performing at the 2017 Winnipeg Folk Fest. (Supplied)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 5:19AM CST
Winnipeg Folk Fest has announced its lineup for the 2017 year.
City and Colour, The Shins, and Feist are among the artists who will be performing at the July festival. There will be over 70 bands performing on nine stages across two campgrounds during the festival.
In a release, artistic director Chris Fayer said, “This year’s lineup is a culmination of many influences and inspirations. Having the chance to travel abroad on behalf of the festival to discover talent creates a great opportunity to bring that sense of discovery back home to the summer fest to share.”
Folk Fest runs from July 6 to 9 at Bird’s Hill Provincial Park.
Complete 2017 Winnipeg Folk Fest Lineup:
City and Colour
The Shins
Feist
Brandi Carlile
Barenaked Ladies
Bruce Cockburn
Daniel Lanois
Margaret Glaspy
Damien Jurado
Foy Vance
John K. Samson & The Winter Wheat
John Paul White
The Felice Brothers
Murder By Death
Charlotte Cardin
Graham Parker Duo feat. Brinsley Schwarz
Peter Yarrow
Big Thief
Cracker
Andrew Combs
Mbongwana Star
Esmé Patterson
Begonia
Arum Rae
Joey Landreth
Chali 2na & The House of Vibe
DakhaBrakha
Aoife O'Donovan
Paper Bird
Red Knuckles and the Trailblazers
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Bryan Sutton and David Grier
Jonah Blacksmith
RURA
Tim O'Brien
Desi Sub Culture
MarchFourth
Old Man Luedecke
Hot Rize
Camper Van Beethoven
Sun K
The Suitcase Junket
Wesli
Danny Barnes & Nick Forster
Christopher Paul Stelling
DJ Shub
Cécile Doo-Kingué
Paul McKenna
100 Mile House
Luke Roberts
Tavis E. Triance & The Natural Way
Carly Dow
Ten Strings and a Goat Skin
Richard Inman
Archie Roach
Bon Débarras
The Small Glories
Pete & Joan Wernick
Clinton St. John
Bubba B The MC
Marisa Anderson
Mohsin Zaman
True Blues feat. Corey Harris & Alvin Youngblood Hart
Jayme Stone's Folklife
Castlemoon Theatre
Double the Trouble
Diyet
Seanster and the Monsters
The Swinging Belles
Mr Mark