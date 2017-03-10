

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Folk Fest has announced its lineup for the 2017 year.

City and Colour, The Shins, and Feist are among the artists who will be performing at the July festival. There will be over 70 bands performing on nine stages across two campgrounds during the festival.

In a release, artistic director Chris Fayer said, “This year’s lineup is a culmination of many influences and inspirations. Having the chance to travel abroad on behalf of the festival to discover talent creates a great opportunity to bring that sense of discovery back home to the summer fest to share.”



Folk Fest runs from July 6 to 9 at Bird’s Hill Provincial Park.



Complete 2017 Winnipeg Folk Fest Lineup:



City and Colour

The Shins

Feist

Brandi Carlile

Barenaked Ladies

Bruce Cockburn

Daniel Lanois

Margaret Glaspy

Damien Jurado

Foy Vance

John K. Samson & The Winter Wheat

John Paul White

The Felice Brothers

Murder By Death

Charlotte Cardin

Graham Parker Duo feat. Brinsley Schwarz

Peter Yarrow

Big Thief

Cracker

Andrew Combs

Mbongwana Star

Esmé Patterson

Begonia

Arum Rae

Joey Landreth

Chali 2na & The House of Vibe

DakhaBrakha

Aoife O'Donovan

Paper Bird

Red Knuckles and the Trailblazers

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Bryan Sutton and David Grier

Jonah Blacksmith

RURA

Tim O'Brien

Desi Sub Culture

MarchFourth

Old Man Luedecke

Hot Rize

Camper Van Beethoven

Sun K

The Suitcase Junket

Wesli

Danny Barnes & Nick Forster

Christopher Paul Stelling

DJ Shub

Cécile Doo-Kingué

Paul McKenna

100 Mile House

Luke Roberts

Tavis E. Triance & The Natural Way

Carly Dow

Ten Strings and a Goat Skin

Richard Inman

Archie Roach

Bon Débarras

The Small Glories

Pete & Joan Wernick

Clinton St. John

Bubba B The MC

Marisa Anderson

Mohsin Zaman

True Blues feat. Corey Harris & Alvin Youngblood Hart

Jayme Stone's Folklife

Castlemoon Theatre

Double the Trouble

Diyet

Seanster and the Monsters

The Swinging Belles

Mr Mark