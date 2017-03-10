Winnipeg Folk Fest has announced its lineup for the 2017 year.

City and Colour, The Shins, and Feist are among the artists who will be performing at the July festival. There will be over 70 bands performing on nine stages across two campgrounds during the festival.

In a release, artistic director Chris Fayer said, “This year’s lineup is a culmination of many influences and inspirations. Having the chance to travel abroad on behalf of the festival to discover talent creates a great opportunity to bring that sense of discovery back home to the summer fest to share.”

Folk Fest runs from July 6 to 9 at Bird’s Hill Provincial Park.

Complete 2017 Winnipeg Folk Fest Lineup:

City and Colour   
The Shins   
Feist   
Brandi Carlile   
Barenaked Ladies
Bruce Cockburn   
Daniel Lanois   
Margaret Glaspy   
Damien Jurado   
Foy Vance   
John K. Samson & The Winter Wheat    
John Paul White   
The Felice Brothers  
Murder By Death   
Charlotte Cardin   
Graham Parker Duo feat. Brinsley Schwarz
Peter Yarrow   
Big Thief
Cracker
Andrew Combs   
Mbongwana Star   
Esmé Patterson   
Begonia
Arum Rae
Joey Landreth   
Chali 2na & The House of Vibe    
DakhaBrakha   
Aoife O'Donovan
Paper Bird   
Red Knuckles and the Trailblazers
Choir! Choir! Choir!   
Bryan Sutton and David Grier
Jonah Blacksmith   
RURA   
Tim O'Brien   
Desi Sub Culture
MarchFourth    
Old Man Luedecke   
Hot Rize
Camper Van Beethoven   
Sun K    
The Suitcase Junket   
Wesli   
Danny Barnes & Nick Forster
Christopher Paul Stelling   
DJ Shub   
Cécile Doo-Kingué   
Paul McKenna   
100 Mile House
Luke Roberts    
Tavis E. Triance & The Natural Way   
Carly Dow   
Ten Strings and a Goat Skin   
Richard Inman   
Archie Roach
Bon Débarras    
The Small Glories   
Pete & Joan Wernick
Clinton St. John   
Bubba B The MC   
Marisa Anderson   
Mohsin Zaman   
True Blues feat. Corey Harris & Alvin Youngblood Hart   
Jayme Stone's Folklife   
Castlemoon Theatre   
Double the Trouble      
Diyet      
Seanster and the Monsters   
The Swinging Belles   
Mr Mark   