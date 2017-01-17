

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Jets has recalled goaltender Ondrej Pavelec from the Manitoba Moose.

The Winnipeg Jets and the AHL affiliate Manitoba Moose made the announcement to bring Pavelec back Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Pavelec was born in the Czech Republic and spent five years with the Winnipeg Jets. He back-stopped the Jets to a playoff berth in 2015 and led the Jets with a 9-2-1 record with a .955 save percentage in the team’s final games of the 2014-2015 season.

Pavelec has played 371 NHL games over nine seasons.

The goaltender has a 148-154-47 record with a 2.86 career goals against average along with a .907 save percentage.

This season he has played 18 games for the Manitoba Moose, with an 8-7-2 record with 2.78 goals against the average and a .917 save percentage.