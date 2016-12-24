

Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg grandmother is in shock after she said a Colorado blue spruce tree was cut down and stolen from her front yard.

Mich Williams explained that on Wednesday, she left her St. Boniface home to go Christmas shopping, when she came back to find her front-lawn tree was gone.

"I was so crossed, I still am actually, I still can't believe it has happened," Williams said.

Now, a wooden sign posted next to the sawed off tree stump on Williams’ lawn reads, “Whoever stole my little tree, shame on you!”

She said the tree was planted for someone special.

"This wasn't just a tree to me and my family, it was a gift to my grandson, so it hurts," she said.

Williams planted the tree two-and-a-half years ago, to celebrate her grandson, Sidney’s, birth.

“He doesn’t understand why we are upset, but he’s upset because we are,” she added.

"It’s a concern, unfortunately it does happen and there is nothing you can do about it but it’s scary,” said Jules Chartier, Williams’ neighbour.

According to Williams the tree stood about a metre tall.

She said because of its size, she believes whoever took it might be using it as a Christmas decoration.

“You don't just walk around neighbourhoods and violate their property and this was a major violation to me and my family," Williams said.