

Staff, CTV Winnipeg





A woman who was accused of killing her 21-month-old sister is suing the RCMP and Child and Family Services, claiming she became stigmatized as a “child killer.”

It was in July 2014 that Jasmine Bushie’s half-sister Kierra Williams died under suspicious circumstances.

In a statement of claim filed to Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench, Bushie said police and CFS failed to find reasonable and probable evidence to prove she committed manslaughter and failure to provide the necessities of life. Due to this, the Crown stayed the charges against her.

Even though she is no longer being charged, Bushie said in the claim she suffered false imprisonment, wrongful arrest and her rights were violated. It also explained that due to negligence by both parties – not following proper procedures and communicating Bushie’s full alibi around the time of her sister’s death – her reputation was not only tarnished, but she experienced financial and emotional damages.

These claims have not been proven in court.

Her mother, Venessa Bushie, is still charged with second-degree murder, and her step-father, Daniel Williams, is charged with manslaughter. Both are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Court documents show Kierra Williams was placed into the care of CFS when she was born on Oct. 8, 2012, as two of her siblings were previously apprehended from her parents just before her birth. In July 2013 the children were placed back into the care of their parents, but a few months later Vanessa, the mother, suffered a heart attack.

After her mother fell ill, CFS asked Bushie to step in and help her family out, as she was the oldest female sibling.

Bushie was in high school at the time and not living with her mother and step-father. She agreed to help perform household duties and take care of her siblings during the day, the statement of claim says, but did not live in the home.

The claim said the agreement she made with CFS expired on Feb. 11, 2014, at which time she ceased her household duties. However, it said Bushie “continued to reside at her mother’s home or at her grandmother’s home” until July 14, 2014 when she “ceased to reside with her mother.”

It was on July 17, 2014 that her toddler sister Kierra died.