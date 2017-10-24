

CTV Winnipeg





A 19-year-old woman says she was sexually assaulted by a doctor at a walk-in medical clinic last week, Winnipeg police said.

It happened last Thursday when the woman arrived at a clinic, You Medical Centre, in the 300 block of Johnson Avenue West with a minor illness. She met with a doctor who had previously treated her.

Police said the woman was escorted to a treatment room and was left alone for a short time. The physician then returned to the room and closed the door.

The woman was examined in an inappropriate manner, eventually leading to the point of sexual assault, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated in hospital before being released.

Police learned about the assault on Friday and an investigation began. The suspect later turned himself into police at its downtown headquarters.

Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, also known as Dr. Amir Ravesh, 51, has been charged with sexual assault. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

“Chilling would be the right word to describe this,” said Const. Jay Murray. “This is a concerning event. If there are other victims we encourage them to come forward to police.”

CTV News spoke with Manager Andrew Chubey at You Medical Centre where Dr. Ravesh worked.

“I have nothing to say at this time,” said Chubey.

Dr. Ravesh is the only doctor on staff listed on the clinic's website. A sign on the door seen Tuesday says the clinic is closed today.

Mazhariravesh is also on the board of directors at The Manitoba College of Family Physicians.

The investigation continues with members of the Sex Crimes Unit. Anyone with further information should call police at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.