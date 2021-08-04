Advertisement
12-year-old girl missing since Sunday: Winnipeg police
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 2:24PM CST
Freedom Letandre-Morin (Image source: Winnipeg Police Service)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday, August 1.
Freedom Letandre-Morin was last seen in the Sinclair Park area.
Letandre-Morin is five-foot-six and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length dyed red hair.
Anyone with information on her location can call Winnipeg Police at 204-986-6250.