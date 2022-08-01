16-year-old arrested after fight at The Forks

Winnipeg Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on weapons charges after they received reports of "numerous people" involved in a fight at the Forks Saturday night.

Police say they responded to 1 Forks Market Road around 11:30 p.m. on July 30, 2022. Officers arrived at the CN stage to find some 10-15 people fleeing the area. Police were able to round up all the suspects, however one person got away. Police believe that suspect was carrying a handgun and shoulder bag at the time.

After a brief foot chase, officers were able to corner the suspect in a nearby parking lot. They seized a large hunting knife and more than 200 grams of cannabis with an estimated street value of $1186.

Guessing the suspect had discarded the firearm and bag during the chase, officers retraced their steps and found the bag, which had a brass knuckle/edged weapon inside. They did not find a handgun.

A 16-year-old male youth of Winnipeg faces several weapons and drug-related charges. The charges have yet to be proven in court.