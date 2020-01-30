WINNIPEG -- A 16-year-old boy is dead after crashing into a semi-trailer in Duck Mountain Provincial Park, RCMP said.

The fatal crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday when two snowmobilers were heading south along a logging road. Swan River RCMP said one snowmobiler, a 16-year-old boy, collided with a southbound semi-trailer.

The boy from the RM of Minitonas-Bowsman was pronounced dead on the scene. The other snowmobiler, a 17-year-old boy was not injured or involved in the crash. The driver of the semi-truck, a 32-year-old man from the RM of Swan Valley West was not injured.

RCMP said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate along with a traffic analyst.