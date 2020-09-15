WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement coming in a news bulletin Tuesday afternoon.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,466 since early March.

The current test positivity rate now sits at 1.4 per cent.

The new cases announced on Tuesday include:

one case in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region;

one case in Prairie Mountain Health Region;

two cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud Health Region; and

13 cases in the Winnipeg Health Region.

The province has 269 active cases, and 1,181 people have recovered.

Twelve people are in hospital with COVID-19, three of which are in intensive care.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 16.

On Monday, 1,447 tests were performed, bringing the total to 157,440 since early February.

This is a developing story. More details to come.