17 new COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba Tuesday
WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.
The announcement coming in a news bulletin Tuesday afternoon.
This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,466 since early March.
The current test positivity rate now sits at 1.4 per cent.
The new cases announced on Tuesday include:
one case in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region;
one case in Prairie Mountain Health Region;
two cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud Health Region; and
13 cases in the Winnipeg Health Region.
The province has 269 active cases, and 1,181 people have recovered.
Twelve people are in hospital with COVID-19, three of which are in intensive care.
The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 16.
On Monday, 1,447 tests were performed, bringing the total to 157,440 since early February.
This is a developing story. More details to come.