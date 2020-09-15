WINNIEPG -- Public health officials are advising of a possible COVID-19 exposure in another Manitoba school - the sixth school to have a potential exposure since classes resumed.

Health officials announced in the daily COVID-19 bulletin on Tuesday, that an individual attended St. Aidan's Christian School at 400 Hargrave Street on September 10 and 11.

Similar to the other COVID-19 cases in schools, the province said the individual was asymptomatic at the time and the virus wasn't contracted at the school.

As announced on Monday, the province is not releasing details on the cases, including if the infected person was a staff or student, or which cohorts were affected.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial health officer, said any other information given about that case makes it too easy for people to figure out the infected person's identity.

Any close contacts to the case at St. Aidan's have been identified, contacted and advised to self-isolate. The province recommends people at the school self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, but do not need to self-isolate.

The school is not being elevated on the Pandemic Response System, given the limited number of contacts identified.

St. Aidan's Christian School is implementing additional cleaning of high-touch areas out of an abundance of caution.

The other confirmed potential exposures in Manitoba schools happened at Beaverlodge School, Daniel McIntyre Collegiate, John Pritchard School, École New Era School (in Brandon), and Churchill High School.