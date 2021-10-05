17 winners unveiled in latest round of Vax to Win lottery

WINNIPEG -

Getting two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine led to thousands of dollars in cash and scholarship prizes for 17 Manitobans as part of the second round of the province’s Vax to Win lottery.

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton, Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Wayne Ewasko, and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries President and CEO Manny Atwal made the announcement Tuesday morning at the vaccine supersite at the RBC Convention Centre.

To be eligible for the second draw, Manitobans had to receive their second dose of the vaccine on or before Sept. 6.

“We are extremely grateful and proud of the way Manitobans have stepped up to the plate to be vaccinated this summer to support the fight against COVID-19,” Wharton said.

“As we are now in the fourth wave, it has become more clear how the vaccine has been a difference maker.”

Seven adult winners were chosen including three from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and one from each of Manitoba’s other regional health authorities.

They each won a prize of $100,000.

The adult winners are:

• Cuba Bazimya, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority;

• Inderjit Virdi, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority;

• Michaelle Cruz, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority;

• Gertie Bruce, Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority;

• Edward Queskekapow, Northern Regional Health Authority;

• James Hopfnew, Prairie Mountain Health; and

• Russell Peters, Southern Health–Santé Sud

Ten young people from across the province also won scholarships valued at $25,000. The youth winners are:

• Tristan Plourde;

• Levi Alexander;

• Christian Anthony Dizon;

• Theo Friesen;

• Ellen Clark;

• Drew Hall;

• Aubrey Trenholm;

• Oluwademilade (Demmy) Oni;

• Sara Dixon; and

• Paul Concha.

To incentivize people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Manitoba government introduced the Vax to Win lottery back in June.

As part of this initiative, the province held two draws – one for eligible Manitobans who got at least one dose on or before Aug. 2, and another for all eligible residents who received both doses on or before Sept. 6. Manitobans were automatically entered when they received their vaccine.

Both of these lottery draws offer three $100,000 prizes in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, a $100,000 prize in each of the remaining health authorities, and 10 scholarships for $25,000 for Manitobans aged 12 to 17.

Manitoba revealed the winners of the first lottery in August.

As of Monday afternoon, 85.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 81.1 per cent have received both doses.