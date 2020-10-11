Advertisement
17-year-old facing charges in deadly stabbing near Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre
WINNIPEG -- Police have charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter, after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death near Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre last month.
Officers say an altercation erupted in front of a home on Kate Street the night of Sept. 23.
The suspect pulled out a weapon and allegedly attacked 18-year-old Zachary Rae.
He was taken to hospital and died of his injuries two days later.
According to a news release Sunday, the suspect and Rae knew each other and were arguing before the stabbing.
The 17-year-old who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act was arrested on Tuesday.
He has also been charged with failing to comply with a sentence and conditions of his release.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.