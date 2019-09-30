A 20-year-old man from was taken to hospital after being assaulted with an axe in Portage La Prairie early Sunday morning.

RCMP said around 2:20 a.m. officers responded to an assault with a weapon on Saskatchewan Avenue.

According to police, two men were walking in the area when three other male suspects approached them. One of the suspects hit one of the men with an axe in the upper body.

The victim, a 20-year-old from Portage La Prairie, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspects in the incident. All three are described as being in their 20’s, tall and were wearing dark clothes.

The suspect who used the axe is said to possibly have a goatee.

RCMP in Portage La Prairie are asking anyone with information to call 204-857-4445 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.