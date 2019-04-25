

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating the assault of a 20-year-old man.

Emergency personnel responded to a home in the 800 block of Harbison Avenue East at approximately 7:30 am. on Thursday.

The man was found seriously hurt and taken to hospital in unstable condition, where he remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.