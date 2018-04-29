Three boys were struck by a vehicle and killed on the scene near Provincial Road 620, north of Nelson House.

The accident happened at 10:35 PM, Saturday night when a vehicle driving southbound hit the kids. RCMP said two of the kids were walking on the street, with one riding his bike before being struck.

Police said that the three boys were pronounced dead on scene when they arrived. Chief Marcel Moody of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation said the community is mourning the loss of Mateo Moore-Spence and Terrence Spence, both 11, and Keithan Lobster, who was 13.

RCMP said the driver attempted to leave the scene on foot, but later turned himself into RCMP.

Police determined that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Moody tells CTV News the community is in shock.

He said the boys are very good friends and their parents have been notified. He said this tragedy is having a profound impact on the community.

Early Sunday morning he said the community gathered around 1:30 a.m. for a vigil.

Moody said school will be open Monday and grief counsellors will be on hand to meet with students and staff.

A vigil has been planned for Monday night at the road site where the boys died.

Todd Norman Linklater, 27, has been charged with three counts of impaired operation causing death, three counts of impaired operation over 80 mg% causing death and three counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Linklater was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Thompson on Monday.

