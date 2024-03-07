3 people taken to hospital after Winnipeg apartment fire

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a West Broadway apartment building.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called Thursday afternoon to the fire at the three-storey apartment building in the first 100 block of Young Street.

It was reported some residents were trapped in their suites.

Crews arrived to find smoke billowing from the building. They launched an interior attack in an effort to rescue those inside.

Several residents were brought to safety using aerial ladder trucks and ground ladders.

Paramedics assessed five people on the scene, and three were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

All other occupants were able to self-evacuate, and no other injuries were reported.

The city’s major incident response vehicle was on scene to give shelter to displaced residents.

The fire was brought under control less than a half-hour after crews arrived on scene.

Most of the damage was contained to the suite where the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.