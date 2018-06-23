

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Forks is expecting close to 30,000 people to take festivities at Indigenous Day Live Saturday.

The Winnipeg landmark and historic site is one of three locations across Canada hosting celebrations, including Fork York in Toronto and Vincent Massey Park in Ottawa.

A variety of free events have been planned including featuring live performances, storytelling, games and a live performance Pow Wow.

The event is (also a chance) more than just celebratory, but a real chance for many Indigenous people to connect with their roots.

“We’re moving into a place where more indigenous people are reconnecting with their roots and culture,” said Sky Bridges, Chief Operating Officer at APTN. “For many it’s important to have this experience and connect with people who are in this culture. To have a national day where they can experience everything is important for reconciliation.”

The live concerts are expected to begin at around 7:30 p.m. featuring a headlining performance by Walk off the Earth.

“Every year, National Indigenous Peoples Day allows Canadians to discover and appreciate the cultural diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. It is also an opportunity for these communities to proudly display their own identities,” said Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

However, Bridges wants to ensure that Indigenous people aren’t the only ones attending.

“This is an opportunity for all Canadians to come and experience our culture. You see it happening year over year where more and more non-Indigenous people are showing up,” said Bridges.

Organizers of the event are expecting close to 30,000 people to show up to the festivities.

The organization chose to cap day with music as a way to allow for artists to truly signify the meaning of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“The artists through the words they write, the songs they perform are integral to bringing people together and it does work. Music has universality and makes it easier for everyone to connect to.”