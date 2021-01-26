WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced five new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 809.

Four of the deaths are from the Winnipeg area, including a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s from the Seven Oaks General Hospital 5U1-3 outbreak, and a man in his 90s connected to the outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge.

The other death was a woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region who was part of the Fairview Personal Care Home outbreak.

Officials also said there are 94 new cases, bringing the total to 28,902 since the start of the pandemic.

Two previously announced cases were removed due to data corrections.

The five-day test positivity rate is 10.3 per cent in Manitoba and 6.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg had the largest number of new cases at 41, followed by the Northern Health Region with 36. There are 15 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and two new cases in the Southern Health Region.

The Interlake-Eastern Health Region recorded no new cases.

Officials said there are 3,492 active cases and 24,601 people have recovered.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, did note that the active case count is around 1,326 due to a backlog in the system.

There are currently 140 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba hospitals, including 25 patients in intensive care.

There are also 137 people in hospital who no longer have COVID-19, but still require care. Thirteen of those patients are in ICU.

On Monday, 1,118 tests were completed, bringing the total to 467,785 since February 2020.

Despite seeing some lower numbers over the last few days, Atwal said people need to stay vigilant adding this pandemic will not be going away quickly.

"We are still in a marathon, we are not close to the finish line yet and I think Manitobans still need to look at those, what is called non-pharmaceutical interventions, to keep our case counts low and that will allow again our acute care system to be able to handle and manage everything that is needed in Manitoba," said Atwal.

He added the more interactions Manitobans have with one another, the more likely COVID will spread in the community. Atwal said until the vaccine is able to reach the majority of people, Manitobans will still need to follow the health orders.