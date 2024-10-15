$7.3 million in federal dollars to bolster Canada's cereals industry

The federal government is spending over $7 million to bolster resources and research in the country's multi-billion-dollar cereals industry.

Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid announced the funds Tuesday, which will flow to Cereals Canada through a pair of initiatives.

The majority of the money – about $6.6 million, is earmarked for the national non-profit through the AgriMarketing Program. It is aimed at increasing market access, improving customer support, and expanding exports through technical exchanges, market research, and knowledge sharing among stakeholders.

Duguid said cereal crops are a key driver of the economy on the Prairies, and trade is essential for the sector’s success.

The feds recently set their sights on exporting to the Indo-Pacific region, he said, opening Canada's first-ever agricultural trade office in Manila.

"The funding will help exporters leverage new digital tools, navigate market access barriers, and meet the needs of customers around the world," he said.

Cereals Canada CEO Dean Dias (left) is pictured at an Oct. 15, 2024 news conference alongside Elaine Sopiwnyk, Cereals Canada vice president of technical services, and Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

Meanwhile, nearly $675,000 is slated to fund Cereals Canada research on how environmental conditions impact cereal crop quality during the growing season while expanding milling expertise, establishing oat quality standards, and comparing Canadian wheat with international competition to strengthen the country's place in the global market.

"There are a lot of families who depend on Canadian wheat, barley, durum, and oats for their livelihood," said Cereals Canada CEO Dean Dias.

"Canadian cereals also help feed the world. We also know that Canadian cereals are an economic driver, as well, from growing to processing to transportation. Canadian cereals impact the economy in every province from coast to coast."

According to the feds, Canada exported nearly 30 million tonnes of wheat, barley and oats in 2023 – amounting to $13.8 billion. About $2 billion of that came from Manitoba exports.