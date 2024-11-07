'Changing and modifying your behaviour': Winter driving tips from CAA Manitoba

A slippery week on Manitoba roads, along with the imminent arrival of winter, prompted a reminder from CAA Manitoba about how they can stay safe while driving.

Nadia Matos, manager of external communications with CAA Manitoba, said now is the time for drivers to start making appointments to get their winter tires installed.

“When the temperatures reach a consistent seven degrees Celsius, that’s the time when you want to start getting your winter tires on,” she said.

Matos said winter tires are designed to give you more traction and control for snowy and icy roads, compared to all-season tires. However, it isn’t just the vehicle you have to think about; your driving habits also need to change.

Matos said drivers need to slow down, reduce distractions, and focus on the road, even when there is no snow on the ground.

“It’s really about changing and modifying your behaviour during the winter months,” she said. “It’s no longer sunny skies and free-flowing highway; you really do have to consider that the weather has changed and that there are things about your driving behaviour that have to change during the winter.”

Matos adds it’s also important for drivers to have an emergency car kit with blankets, tea lights, and extra winter clothing.