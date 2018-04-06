

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service arrested seven men for charges related to prostitution on Thursday.

On Thursday night officers from the Counter Exploitation Unit carried out an investigation, mainly in the West End, targeting people who exploit individuals in the sex trade.

Seven men were arrested, ranging in age from 29 to 73. They were all charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration. They were later released released on a promise to appear.

Six of the men were diverted to John School – a form of education aimed at clients of sex trade workers.

The men had their vehicles seized under the Highway Traffic Act.