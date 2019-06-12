

CTV Winnipeg





A series of 911 calls have been played for the jury in the second-degree murder trial for Brenda Schuff.

Schuff has pleaded not guilty in the April 2017 death of 54-year-old Judy Kenny.

Court heard an exchange student, who was living in Kenny’s basement, phoned her student mentor because she heard screaming and yelling in the home.

The mentor testified he called 911 because he and the student heard a woman calling for help.

Court heard the student remained in the basement until police arrived.

Kenny was found in the early morning hours of April 10, 2017 with significant stab wounds in the kitchen of her Camden Place home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jurors have previously heard Kenny and Schuff were neighbours who were unknown to each other until the night prior to Kenny’s death when they met while Kenny was outside looking for a missing dog.

The trial continues.