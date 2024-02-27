WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    $9M worth of cocaine found in suitcases at Winnipeg airport

    CBSA seized more than $9 million worth of cocaine at the Winnipeg airport. (Source: CBSA) CBSA seized more than $9 million worth of cocaine at the Winnipeg airport. (Source: CBSA)
    The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized $9 million worth of cocaine at the Winnipeg airport, marking the largest seizure of narcotics at an airport in Prairie history.

    The incident took place on Feb. 9, when CBSA border officers were examining a flight that flew in from outside of Canada. Officers identified two unclaimed suitcases, with 60 bags of individually wrapped packages of suspected cocaine inside. These drugs have a street value of more than $9 million and a total weight of 74.8 kilograms.

    “Thanks to the quick thinking of officers at the Winnipeg International Airport, more than 75 kg of cocaine is not going to make it to Canadian streets where it could have injured or destroyed countless lives," said Greg Valentine, the director of the intelligence and enforcement operations divisions with the CBSA Prairie Region, in a statement.

    The drugs have been handed over to the RCMP.

    What's being said about the new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

