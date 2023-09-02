A busy Saturday morning for Winnipeg fire crews
It was another busy start to the weekend for the Winnipeg Fire paramedic Service (WFPS) as fire crews were called to two blazes in the city's North End Saturday morning.
At 7:49 a.m., firefighters responded a two-storey townhouse in the 200 block of Dufferin Avenue.
Crews saw smoke coming from the house when they arrived. Firefighters attacked the flames from the inside, declaring the fire under control at 8:01 a.m.
Everyone got out safely before crews arrived. No damage estimates are available. The cause of the fire is under investigation
Just over an hour later - at 9:02 a.m. – firefighters were returning from another nearby call when they noticed a fire in a vacant building in the 400 block of MacGregor Street. The crew requested more units and stopped to put out the fire.
The flames were brought under control within 20 minutes. Firefighters searched the building, but no one was inside.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who maintained Canadian roots while turning beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavoured song "Margaritaville" and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
Tens of thousands at Burning Man told to conserve water and food after heavy rains leave attendees stranded in Nevada desert
Tens of thousands of people attending the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert are being told to conserve food, water and fuel as they shelter in place in the Black Rock Desert after a heavy rainstorm pummelled the area, festival organizers said.
CSIS disinformation campaign leans on Soviet imagery, as Ottawa tracks 'grey media'
Canada's spy agency is leaning on Soviet imagery to help prime the public against disinformation but experts say Moscow is more likely to use images that make readers think the messaging is coming from North American sources.
N.W.T. officials to share details about lifting of Yellowknife evacuation order
Officials are scheduled to share details at a press conference today about the lifting of an evacuation order in Yellowknife and Dene First Nation. Residents of the two communities may be able to return to their homes as early as Sept. 6., as the threat of wildfires subsides.
Plans for a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026 to mark her 100th birthday
An independent body will unveil plans for a permanent memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to mark what would have been the late monarch's 100th birthday, the British government said Sunday.
Rival Eritrean groups clash in Israel, leaving dozens hurt in worst confrontation in recent memory
Hundreds of Eritrean government supporters and opponents clashed with each other and with Israeli police Saturday, leaving dozens injured in one of the most violent street confrontations among African asylum seekers and migrants in Tel Aviv in recent memory.
Raymond Moriyama, Canadian 'visionary architect,' has died
Raymond Moriyama, the renowned architect behind several buildings in Canada and around the world, has died.
Precariously employed people 20 per cent more likely to die early than securely employed: study
People who are precariously employed face a 20 per cent higher risk of premature death than those with secure employment, according to a new study by Swedish researchers.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation marks sombre anniversary
Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation is marking one year since mass stabbings claimed the lives of 11 people and left another 17 injured.
-
N.W.T. officials set to share details about lifting of Yellowknife evacuation order
Residents of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation have been told they'll be allowed home as early as Sept. 6, barring any increase in wildfire risk.
-
'It’s impactful': Regina's Big Brothers Big Sisters organization hopes to bring in more volunteers
In Regina, members from the organization were at the airport welcoming visitors and people returning to the city on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation marks sombre anniversary
Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation is marking one year since mass stabbings claimed the lives of 11 people and left another 17 injured.
-
Saskatoon city council hikes parking fines, penalties for late tax payments to shave down budget gap
On Thursday, councillors briskly moved through budget lines, ultimately shaving another $3.15 million off of the original $52 million shortfall revealed in the spring.
-
University of Saskatchewan develops policy around AI, ChatGPT
Almost a year ago, ChatGPT made its global debut. Now the University of Saskatchewan is developing policies on how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used in the classroom.
Northern Ontario
-
Unique traffic stop leads to multiple charges, including impaired driving
A 28-year-old from Winnipeg, Man., is facing several charges including impaired driving following an unusual traffic stop in northern Ontario, police say.
-
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who maintained Canadian roots while turning beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavoured song "Margaritaville" and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.
-
Sudbury weapons call resolved without incident, police say
Early morning weapon’s complaint in Greater Sudbury’s west end has been resolved without incident, police say.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's police watchdog investigating after a man was shot and killed by police Friday night
An Edmonton man is dead after he was shot by an Edmonton police officer Friday night.
-
Thick smoke coats Edmonton Saturday, special air advisory in effect
Thick smoke from wildfires descended on the city Saturday.
-
Multiple 'explosions' reported at 124 St. apartment fire Friday night
A fire in an apartment building Friday night forced residents to evacuate.
Toronto
-
Raymond Moriyama, Canadian 'visionary architect,' has died
Raymond Moriyama, the renowned architect behind several buildings in Canada and around the world, has died.
-
Top Ontario court officials faced discipline behind closed doors over 'racist,' 'bereft' comments
Two top Ontario court officials – a judge and a justice of the peace – avoided public hearings and instead faced discipline behind closed doors last year after complaints were filed over respective comments they made about a young racialized offender and an accused Indigenous person.
-
Ontario will not require masks in schools this fall despite uptick in COVID cases
The Ontario Ministry of Education will not mandate mask-wearing when students return to class this fall, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has confirmed.
Calgary
-
Heritage Park expected to bring in record attendance for Alberta Day festivities
Alberta became a province on September 1, 1905, and at Heritage Park, festivities are taking place to celebrate its history over the last 118 years.
-
Macleod Trail incident 'de-escalated and resolved without injury': police
An unnerving Friday incident that resulted in Macleod Trail being closed in both directions has been resolved, Calgary police say.
-
Making Treaty 7 founding member Troy Emery Twigg dies
Troy Emery Twigg, one of the founding members of Making Treaty 7, has died.
Montreal
-
Quebec fighter learns she's 3 months pregnant days before major match
Quebec MMA fighter Corinne Laframboise never thought she'd be grateful for a sprained ankle. But when she received the results of a routine blood test on Wednesday -- just one week before the biggest match of her career -- she couldn't have been more thankful.
-
Non-binary person speaks out on controversy surrounding Quebec teacher using Mx. pronoun
It should be up to teachers to choose their preferred pronoun, regardless of gender identity, says a non-binary person in Quebec in response to a controversy at a school southeast of Montreal.
-
Woman in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash on Que. highway
A woman is in critical condition after she was involved in a four-vehicle accident on Highway 40 in the Repentigny, Que. area mid-day Saturday.
Ottawa
-
64-year-old pronounced dead after boat capsizes on St. Lawrence River near Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a boat capsized on the St. Lawrence River near Brockville, Ont.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Coming temperatures in the 30s prompt heat warning for Ottawa
A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa as temperatures are expected to soar to midsummer highs over the next several days.
-
Raymond Moriyama, Canadian 'visionary architect,' has died
Raymond Moriyama, the renowned architect behind several buildings in Canada and around the world, has died.
Atlantic
-
RCMP search for suspect after 2 injured in P.E.I. sword attack
Police say two people were attacked by a man with a sword on a beach at Seacow Pond Friday night.
-
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who maintained Canadian roots while turning beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavoured song "Margaritaville" and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.
-
Moncton’s Pride parade draws numbers to downtown core
Showing up in numbers, both sides of Moncton’s Main Street were lined with people on Saturday in support and celebration of the Pride Parade.
Kitchener
-
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in the area?
The Labour Day long weekend has arrived, but some closures may impact those looking to enjoy the holiday in Waterloo region and the surrounding area.
-
Shooting in Hagersville, Ont. leads to serious injuries, one arrest
An arrest has been made and one person with serious injuries was airlifted to hospital following an early morning shooting in Hagersville, Ont.
-
'I think I’m very ready for it': Nearly 5,000 students expected to move into U of G dorms over long weekend
It’s move in weekend, as thousands of post-secondary students descend on the Royal City to attend the University of Guelph.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries avoids long-weekend cancellations on major route by securing last-minute crew
In the middle of one of its busiest weekends of the year, BC Ferries narrowly avoided cancellations on a major route Saturday.
-
More care home residents returning to wildfire-ravaged Okanagan, Interior Health says
About 200 residents of two long-term care facilities in the Kelowna area will begin returning home this weekend, Interior Health said.
-
Historically bad B.C. wildfire season could be followed by floods, landslides in affected communities, expert says
The historically bad B.C. wildfire season could potentially be followed by more disasters in the months to come, according to one expert.
Vancouver Island
-
Pedestrian struck, killed at Saanich crosswalk
A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in a marked crosswalk in Saanich on Friday, police said.
-
BC Ferries avoids long-weekend cancellations on major route by securing last-minute crew
In the middle of one of its busiest weekends of the year, BC Ferries narrowly avoided cancellations on a major route Saturday.
-
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.