A busy Saturday morning for Winnipeg fire crews

It was another busy start to the weekend for the Winnipeg Fire paramedic Service (WFPS) as fire crews were called to two blazes in the city's North End Saturday morning.

At 7:49 a.m., firefighters responded a two-storey townhouse in the 200 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Crews saw smoke coming from the house when they arrived. Firefighters attacked the flames from the inside, declaring the fire under control at 8:01 a.m.

Everyone got out safely before crews arrived. No damage estimates are available. The cause of the fire is under investigation

Just over an hour later - at 9:02 a.m. – firefighters were returning from another nearby call when they noticed a fire in a vacant building in the 400 block of MacGregor Street. The crew requested more units and stopped to put out the fire.

The flames were brought under control within 20 minutes. Firefighters searched the building, but no one was inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.