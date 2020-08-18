WINNIPEG -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Winnipeg is experiencing record months for real estate sales.

However, along with record sales, the city is also seeing a deficit in listings, which has forced many people to buy homes above the list price.

Earlier in August, CTV News Winnipeg also reported that for the first time, Winnipeg’s real estate market saw a shift in the most active price range, moving to the range of $300,000 to $349,000.

But with these recent changes to the cost of Winnipeg’s real estate, what does the city’s most expensive homes look like, and where can they be found?

CTV News Winnipeg has compiled a list of the city’s most expensive houses and condos that are currently on the market, ranging in price from $1.1 million to $9 million.

HOUSES

A number of Winnipeg’s most expensive houses on the market can be found in the city’s Tuxedo neighbourhood.

One of these is a custom-built bungalow located at 30 Avonlynn Court. This home, listed at $2.2 million, is 3,000 square feet, but includes a fully finished lower level that brings the total to 6,000 square feet.

Some of the house’s other features include a courtyard, walnut floors, a marble fireplace, a gas range, double ovens, a media room, a gym, and a triple garage.

Another one of the top homes on the market in Tuxedo is a 4400-square-foot house located at 62 Colchester Bay, which is listed at $1,999,900. This house includes a living room with 20-foot ceilings, a game room, a fireplace, and a three-season sunroom.

Coming in just $1,000 less than the Colchester Bay home, is a house in Bridgwater Trails on the market for $1,998,900.

This house, located at 144 Rose Lake Court, is a custom two-storey home that boasts 5,000 square feet of living space. The home includes fountains, a saltwater pool, panoramic views of the lake, a chef-style kitchen, a gym, bar area and recreation room.

In Headingley South, there is a home on the market at 389 Wescana Street for $1,898,000.

This house is 4,000 square feet with an additional 1,800-square-foot basement. The home also has high ceilings, custom cabinetry, a six-burner gas-range stove, a theatre room, bar area, and gym. There are also four bedrooms on the second floor of the home, all of which have ensuite washrooms.

Winnipeg’s final three most expensive home listings are all in the neighbourhoods of Tuxedo and Old Tuxedo.

One of these homes is a two-storey, 4,290-square-foot house located at 467 Park Boulevard East and listed for $1,895,000. This house boasts a pool, a wood-burning fireplace, chef’s kitchen and recreation room.

Another one is located at 214 Girton Boulevard and is listed at $1,795,900. This two-storey home is 3,055 square feet, with four bedrooms and a triple garage. It features a glass/wood staircase, chef’s kitchen, and two master bedrooms.

Listed at $1,789,500 is a house located at 82 Hopewood Drive. The turnkey home is situated on a large piece of land, with a landscaped deck.

CONDOS

As for the most expensive condos on the market in Winnipeg, they range in price from $1.1 million to $3.5 million.

The city’s most expensive condo is a two-level, 8,000-square-foot home located at 1 Wellington Crescent in the Crescentwood neighbourhood. The condo is listed at $3,495,000, and features a crystal chandelier, river views, a stained glass ceiling, chef’s kitchen, private elevator, four underground parking spots, and 24-hour security and concierge service.

The second most expensive condo is listed for millions of dollars less at a price of $1,225,900. This 2,795- square-foot condo is located at 240 Waterfront Drive, and features a private, street-level entrance, heated garage, panoramic views, a wet bar, and a gourmet kitchen.

Another condo located on Waterfront Drive is listed at $1,199,900. This two-level penthouse suite features high ceilings, large windows, hardwood floors, and granite counters.

The fourth and lowest priced of all these condos is a townhouse-style condo located 2-1800 Wellington Crescent and is listed for $1.1 million. This condo has been completely remodelled with wood and porcelain floors, a top-of-the-line kitchen and a walk-in closet.

WINNIPEG’S MOST EXPENSIVE HOME

All of the houses and condos listed went on the market in 2020, but the most expensive home on the Winnipeg market has been up for sale for five years.

This house is located at 1063 Wellington Crescent and is listed at $9,250,000. This 18,000-square-foot house has a total of nine washrooms, six bedrooms, a wine cellar, and a recreation room.

BRANDON’S MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES

As for the most expensive homes on the market in Brandon, Man., they range in price from $850,000 to $999,000.

The most expensive house for sale in Manitoba’s second-largest city is in the Brookwood neighbourhood at 17 Grassland Crescent. The house is currently listed at $999,000

This home is 2,670 square feet and boasts a panoramic view, executive-style office, covered patio and hot tub.

Another one of the top houses on the market is listed at $949, 900, and is located in the Hamilton Subdivision at 50 Outback Drive.

The house is just under 2,000 square feet, and features high ceilings, a gas fireplace, a wet bar, and a recreation room.

For $849,900, Brandon homebuyers can get a custom house in the city’s Kirkcaldy Heights neighbourhood. This house is located at 281 Pilling Drive and has in-floor heating, walk-in closets and a theatre room.

Photos supplied by the Manitoba Real Estate Association.