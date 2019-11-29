WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has launched a new web page to help people stay up to date with snow clearing operations, it said Friday, with a reminder that the annual snow route parking ban begins Sunday.

The new page provides information on upcoming and current parking bans, frequently asked questions and a new snow clearing status map.

The city said during major and residential snow plowing operations, people can use the map to track the progress of crews.

During major snow plows, people can search an address for Priority 1 and 2 streets and view what percentage of an area has been completed.

Similarly, in a residential plow, people can search an address and see how much of a particular snow zone has been plowed.

“This new online tool will provide direct access to the status of winter operations and is another great example of the city’s ongoing efforts to making the most up to date information available to the public,” said Mayor Brian Bowman in a news release.

The web page also includes a map showing what priority streets are classified as and a searchable map of snow routes.

Cyclists and pedestrians will also be able to access information on winter maintenance of active transportation routes that have been identified as priority, also available on a searchable map.

Under recently implemented rules, the city said priority active transportation routes will be cleared within 36 hours after a snowfall of three or more centimeters.