WINNIPEG -- A Port in the Storm announced Tuesday they will be permanently shutting their doors this summer.

The organization's last day will be July 31, 2020.

For the last eight years, A Port in the Storm has served as a “home away from home” for those from rural and northern communities who need a place to stay while getting medical treatment in Winnipeg.

In a statement, the organization said the operational model has become “financially unsustainable.”

"We saw occupancy decline with increased access to some medical treatments in rural and northern Manitoba, and more accommodation options available in Winnipeg," Rob Elder, president and chair, said in a statement. "Additionally, although we conducted an exhaustive search, we have been unable to find a suitable permanent space, close to Winnipeg hospitals, for A Port in the Storm to fulfill its mission.

Elder’s statement said the organization has served over 1,000 people since 2012, and said it could not have been done without their volunteers and staff, stakeholders, and donors.

“You have had a profound impact on many lives,” said Elder. “Because of you, vulnerable people had a place to stay. Because of you, families could stay together and support their loved ones. Because of you, people had an affordable option.”

Elder’s statement went on to say they will ensure their guests arriving before July 31 will have an appropriate place to stay.