AAAA high school football teams charge into playoffs

    The playoff run continued for Winnipeg high school football teams Friday, as teams battled to secure a spot in championship cups.

    In the ANAVETS quarter finals, Oak Park High School beat out Winnipeg’s Vincent Massey Collegiate, 52-8.

    Dakota Collegiate shut out Steinbach Regional Secondary, 72-0.

    Murdoch MacKay Collegiate will move on to the Gustafson finals after a 35-21 win against Sisler High School.

    The Vidruk Cup will be a Brandon, Man. battle, as Vincent Massey High School and Crocus Plains Regional Secondary won their semi-final match-ups, -- 33-0 and 31-10, respectively.

    Kelvin High School is also heading to the Bramewell finals after winning 28-7 against Maples Collegiate.

    - With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.

