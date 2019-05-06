Accused killer Brett Overby is testifying in his second degree murder trial in connection with the August 2016 death of 21-year-old Christine Wood.

Overby, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge, testified he’s responsible for killing Wood and causing her death.

The 32-year-old told jurors he met Wood through an online dating site, went out for drinks at a restaurant and then at his place the night of Wood’s disappearance.

Overby testified he and Wood had sex, then ended up in his basement where he told jurors Wood went at him with a knife.

He testified he blacked out and the next thing he knew Wood was lying in a pool of blood.

The jury has previously heard Wood died of extensive blunt and sharp force trauma.

Overby testified he had a small scratch on his neck from Wood coming at him with a knife.

He told court he felt panicked, removed Wood’s body from his home and buried her 30 minutes from Winnipeg in the R.M. of Springfield, Man.

Overby testified he lied to police and friends about Wood.

The trial continues.