A murder trial for a man accused in the death of 21-year-old Christine Wood began Tuesday with the Crown making its opening statement in the case.

Brett Ronald Overby has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.

The jury heard Wood, who's from Oxford House First Nation and had been attending university in Winnipeg, was last seen alive by her parents on Aug. 19, 2016.

Jurors were told Wood’s body was found wrapped in plastic in June 2017 in a shallow grave in the R.M. of Springfield about 30 minutes from Winnipeg.

Crown attorney Chantal Boutin told court prosecutors will call evidence showing Wood died as a result of both blunt and sharp force trauma.

The Crown told court jurors will hear evidence Wood bled and died in Overby’s Burrows Avenue home after they connected on Plenty of Fish, an online dating service.

The trial is scheduled to run three weeks.

