Winnipeg

    • Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election

    Polls opened at 8 a.m. on Sept. 23, and will close at 8 p.m. on Sept. 30. (Source: Daniel Halmarson, CTV News) Polls opened at 8 a.m. on Sept. 23, and will close at 8 p.m. on Sept. 30. (Source: Daniel Halmarson, CTV News)

    Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.

    Polls opened at 8 a.m. on Sept. 23, and will close at 8 p.m. on Sept. 30.

    Hundreds of polling stations are operating at various hours. Winnipeg has 71 different places to vote ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial election. There are 156 polling stations in southern Manitoba and 57 in the northern part of the province.

    Any voter can go to any advance poll in Manitoba during all eight days of advance voting. Voters will need a valid piece of government-issued photo ID with their current address, or two of the accepted documents that include their name. 

    Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont cast his vote at Club Eclipse in St. Boniface Saturday morning.

    NDP leader Wab Kinew voted as well at an advance poll at the Outlet Collection Winnipeg mall in south Winnipeg.

    A full list of advance polling stations and their hours can be found at the Elections Manitoba website.

