Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election
Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.
Polls opened at 8 a.m. on Sept. 23, and will close at 8 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Hundreds of polling stations are operating at various hours. Winnipeg has 71 different places to vote ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial election. There are 156 polling stations in southern Manitoba and 57 in the northern part of the province.
Any voter can go to any advance poll in Manitoba during all eight days of advance voting. Voters will need a valid piece of government-issued photo ID with their current address, or two of the accepted documents that include their name.
Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont cast his vote at Club Eclipse in St. Boniface Saturday morning.
NDP leader Wab Kinew voted as well at an advance poll at the Outlet Collection Winnipeg mall in south Winnipeg.
A full list of advance polling stations and their hours can be found at the Elections Manitoba website.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. Now his family is suing Texas officials
The family of a Black high school student in Texas who was suspended over his dreadlocks filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Saturday against the state's governor and attorney general, alleging they failed to enforce a new law outlawing discrimination based on hairstyles.
Manitoba could make history by electing first First Nations premier to lead province
A First Nations premier would head a province for the first time in Canadian history if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 Manitoba election, and the significance is not lost on party leader Wab Kinew.
Smoke prevents Yellowknife from holding welcome home celebration
Smoke has forced Yellowknife to cancel a celebration marking the return of residents to the city after a wildfires-prompted evacuation that lasted for weeks.
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
Aid shipments and evacuations as Azerbaijan reasserts control over breakaway province
More badly needed humanitarian aid was on its way to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh via both Azerbaijan and Armenia on Saturday. The development comes days after Baku reclaimed control of the province and began talks with representatives of its ethnic Armenian population on reintegrating the area, prompting some residents to flee their homes for fear of reprisals.
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
Regina
-
Overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfs several homes and vehicles
A large overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfed several homes and vehicles on Saturday.
-
Funding in place to keep Regina's temporary shelter open past original closure date
Funding is now in place to keep Regina’s emergency shelter open past the end of the month.
-
Regina Pats win season opener over Brandon Wheat Kings
On Friday night, the Regina Pats started off their season with a 7-6 win against the Brandon Wheat Kings.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers
Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
-
Saskatoon judge: Fertuck's confession can be admitted as evidence
A Saskatoon judge has ruled that a confession provided to undercover RCMP officers during an elaborate sting operation can be admitted as evidence in a high-profile murder trial.
-
Saskatoon Blades set lofty goals ahead of WHL opening weekend
There are just two sleeps until the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats kick off their regular season Saturday night in Regina.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
One person has died as a result of a serious two-vehicle collision in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer late Friday evening.
-
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
-
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli comes to Premier Ford’s defence over Greenbelt land reversal decision
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli came to Premier Doug Ford’s defence Friday over his about-face decision not to open up the Greenbelt land for developers.
Edmonton
-
Driver of reportedly stolen vehicle with tires blown by police dies in rollover
RCMP say a man died in an incident that saw a reportedly stolen vehicle with blown tires roll in Strathcona County on Friday night.
-
Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.
-
Chateh, Alta., evacuated again due to approaching wildfire
Residents of Chateh, Alta., were told to leave their homes once again on Friday night, as wildfire southeast of the community drew near.
Toronto
-
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
-
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
-
Teen run over by truck near Toronto after skateboarding with it
A 16-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition after being run over by a pickup truck she was holding onto while skateboarding on Friday night.
Calgary
-
Parks in Airdrie and Calgary promote mental well-being with weekend events
Peace in the Park returned to Airdrie, Alta., on Saturday, aiming to "shine a spotlight on the extraordinary efforts of community heroes and helpers."
-
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
-
Calgary students lace up for Terry Fox School Run
Thousands of Calgary students laced up for the Terry Fox School Run on Friday.
Montreal
-
Firefighters battle four-alarm blaze at Dorval apartment building
Montreal firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze spanning two residential buildings in Dorval Saturday afternoon. First responders were called to the corner of Dawson Avenue and Garden Crescent around 1 p.m. The caller said they saw smoke billowing from a balcony on the third floor.
-
The Bill 96 effect: CEGEP student warns others to get their English eligibility certificate before it's too late
A John Abbott College student has learned the hard way that applying for a certificate of eligibility for English instruction before graduating high school has become even more critical under the new French language law in Quebec.
-
'Our people are ready': General strike possible in Quebec health, education, social services
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
Ottawa
-
Man, 34, shot in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a shooting in the south end to come forward.
-
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
-
Missing Quebec woman last seen at Rideau Centre in Ottawa
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman last seen in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
'We’re kind of homeless': Fredericton fire displaces 110 people
A fire in Fredericton’s north side on Thursday has displaced 110 people at a time where the city is seeing extremely low vacancy rates.
-
SiRT investigating after arrest results in injury in N.B.
The New Brunswick RCMP say they have requested the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) to review actions taken by police after a man sustained injuries during an arrest in St. Stephen N.B.
-
Rissers Beach Provincial Park partially reopens but the rest remains closed
The northern campground at Rissers Beach Provincial Park reopened Friday, but the rest of the provincial park is closed for the season due to damage sustained by post-tropical storm Lee.
Kitchener
-
Homecoming weekend prompts safety reminders in Waterloo, Guelph
Universities in Waterloo and Guelph are urging students to act responsibly during homecoming celebrations.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dead following multi-vehicle crash in Guelph, SIU investigation launched
A man from Oxford County is dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Guelph.
-
Murder of Conestoga College student unsolved 2 years later
Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Services are asking for the public's help finding who is responsible for the fatal stabbing of a Conestoga College student.
Vancouver
-
267 in hospital with COVID-19 as BCCDC returns to biweekly data updates
After publishing COVID-19 data just once a month over the summer, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control returned to biweekly updates this week.
-
B.C. frog relocation project aims to better understand conservation practice
Almost every day this summer, University of British Columbia master's student Megan Winand waded through wetlands with an antenna, following the beeping sounds to find Columbia spotted frogs.
-
Meaningful moment between father, son and whale caught on camera
Finn Nelson will never forget that day his dad asked if he wanted to go see a whale in the wild.
Vancouver Island
-
Meaningful moment between father, son and whale caught on camera
Finn Nelson will never forget that day his dad asked if he wanted to go see a whale in the wild.
-
267 in hospital with COVID-19 as BCCDC returns to biweekly data updates
After publishing COVID-19 data just once a month over the summer, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control returned to biweekly updates this week.
-
B.C. frog relocation project aims to better understand conservation practice
Almost every day this summer, University of British Columbia master's student Megan Winand waded through wetlands with an antenna, following the beeping sounds to find Columbia spotted frogs.