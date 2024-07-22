Alfred Avenue fire sends one to hospital, three pets found dead
One person is in hospital in critical condition and three animals have died following a fire early Monday morning.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the 300 block of Alfred Avenue just after 3 a.m.
A two-storey house had smoke coming from the inside and crews were told someone was possibly trapped in the home.
Firefighters entered the home and found someone inside. They were transported to hospital in critical condition.
The WFPS was able to get the fire under control by 4 a.m.
While inside, crews found two cats and a dog that had died from the fire. Four kittens were also found safe and they are now in the care of the city's Animal Services Agency.
The WFPS continues to investigate the cause of the fire.
