WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has lowered the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 18 years of age and older.

Premier Brian Pallister first announced the coming expansion on Tuesday, with Johanu Botha, co-lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Task Force, confirming the news at a technical briefing on Wednesday.

Botha noted the age cohorts are moving more quickly as appointment uptake is being watched.

He noted it is expected that the first doses of the vaccine will be administered to 70 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 years and older between June 6 and 9.

Botha added that youth will most likely be vaccinated at supersites.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

MORE SUPERSITES OPENING

During the news conference, the task force provided an update on vaccine supersites, noting that two more will be opening this month. This includes a supersite opening in Steinbach on May 18, and another in Gimli on May 19.

These supersites are in addition to the province’s existing facilities in Winnipeg, Dauphin, Brandon, Thompson, Selkirk, and Morden.

ASTRAZENECA

Botha said Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the task force, will address the use of AstraZeneca moving forward at a news conference on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This is a developing story. More details to come.