

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said it has been operating without a full complement of anesthesiologists for more than a year, leading to the cancellation of time slots for surgeries.

It said emergency surgery wait lists have been unaffected and urgent surgery needs are being met.

The WRHA said the availability of an anesthesiologist contributed to the cancellation of 2.5 per cent of all time slots, known as surgical slates, this spring. It said in the vast majority of cases, the slots were dropped before patients were booked into them.

The WRHA said the shortage is due to multiple factors, including retirements and moves, and it is attempting to recruit.

It said 100 full-time anesthesiologists are needed to cover existing demand, and while the health authority employs 120, some only work part time.