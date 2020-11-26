WINNIPEG -- Another employee of the Brandon Police Service (BPS) has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the City of Brandon announced a civilian employee, who works within the BPS, was tested for COVID-19 on November 23 after experiencing symptoms of the virus a day prior. Their last day at work had been on Nov. 19.

"The employee had no contact with the public and contact tracing is ongoing," the city said. "Public Health and the employee have been in contact. The employee is self-isolating at home as per the guidance of Manitoba Public Health."

This is not the first case announced within the BPS, and now the city said these cases may be connected. On Monday the city reported that a BPS employee in the ByLaw Unit had tested positive.

The City if Brandon said the most recent case announced today worked closely with the BPS employee.

This is the seventh positive COVID-19 case among City of Brandon employees.