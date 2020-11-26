WINNIPEG -- Health officials in Manitoba announced 383 new cases and 10 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province's death toll to 266.

One of the deaths came from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and was a woman in her 70s.

Three of the deaths are from the Southern Health Region and include a man in his 50s linked to the Bethesda Regional Health Centre, a woman in her 80s connected to the Menno Home in Grunthal, and a man in his 90s also linked to the same outbreak.

The other six deaths are all from the Winnipeg Health Region: a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s connected to the Maples care home outbreak, a woman in her 90's who is also linked to the Maples care home, and three men in their 90s, one of which is connected to the Brightwater Senior Living in Tuxedo.

With the 383 new cases, the provincial total is now 15,288 since the start of the pandemic.

Two cases were removed from the total due to a data correction and one case being from out of province.

The test positivity rate is 14.8 per cent for both the province and Winnipeg.

Of the new cases, Winnipeg continues to have the most with 202 new cases, the Southern Health Region added 111 cases, the Interlake-Eastern Health Region added 26, the Northern Health Region added another 29 cases, and 15 more cases were announced in Prairie Mountain Health Region.

There are currently 8,845 active cases and 6,177 people have recovered. Officials said 307 people are in hospital and 46 of those are in intensive care.

On Wednesday, 1,509 tests were completed, bringing the total to 341,973 since early February.

This is a developing story. More details to come.