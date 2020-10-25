WINNIPEG -- Public health officials are announcing four more COVID-19-related deaths and 161 new cases of the virus in Manitoba.

Announced in the province’s daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s died from the disease and are both linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place care home.

The province also said a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s died. The death toll now sits at 54.

Along with the four new deaths, public health officials announced 161 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province since early March now sits at 4,249.

The five-day test positivity rate is now 6.9 per cent.

The new cases announced Sunday are in the following regions:

Ten cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

Seven cases in the Northern health region

Four cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

Thirty cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

One hundred and 10 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are now 2,053 total active cases of the disease in the province and 2,142 people have recovered.

There are currently 77 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 15 of which are in intensive care.

On Saturday, 2,252 COVI-19 tests were administered. That bring the total number of test given in Manitoba to 240,693.