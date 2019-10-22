Arcing power lines spark large fire in North Kildonan
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 9:27PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 11:45PM CST
Arcing power lines sparked a large fire in North Kildonan Tuesday night.
The City of Winnipeg said firefighters were called to the area of Devon Avenue and Roch Street at 8:51 p.m.
When crews arrived, the city said they found “significant electrical activity” coming from a downed power line.
“Crews…could see some flames and arcing in the sky from quite a distance,” said Ihor Holowczynksy, assistant chief of fire/rescue operations. “It was quite dramatic. But fortunately no structures were involved.”
Reports of flashing red and orange lights in the sky flooded social media at the time of the fire.
The city said nearby homes on Devon Avenue, Roch Street, and Oakland Avenue were temporarily evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”
Holowczynksy said other residents were advised to take shelter in their homes.
Manitoba Hydro said it shut down power to the local feeder to prevent further sparking. As a result, 1,300 customers were without power. Hydro estimated the power would be restored around 2 a.m.
The city said no injuries were reported.
Roch Street and Brazier Street were closed between McLeod Avenue and Devon Avenue while crews completed their work.