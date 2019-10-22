Arcing power lines sparked a large fire in North Kildonan Tuesday night.

The City of Winnipeg said firefighters were called to the area of Devon Avenue and Roch Street at 8:51 p.m.

When crews arrived, the city said they found “significant electrical activity” coming from a downed power line.

WFPS crews are responding to arcing hydro lines near Devon Avenue and Roch Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area while crews complete their work on scene. pic.twitter.com/LALKPRhII0 — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) October 23, 2019

“Crews…could see some flames and arcing in the sky from quite a distance,” said Ihor Holowczynksy, assistant chief of fire/rescue operations. “It was quite dramatic. But fortunately no structures were involved.”

Reports of flashing red and orange lights in the sky flooded social media at the time of the fire.

Anyone know what this is? Constant red flashing in the sky. pic.twitter.com/fuB50ODmp5 — Ryan Vanderzwan (@rvanderzwan) October 23, 2019

The city said nearby homes on Devon Avenue, Roch Street, and Oakland Avenue were temporarily evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Holowczynksy said other residents were advised to take shelter in their homes.

Manitoba Hydro said it shut down power to the local feeder to prevent further sparking. As a result, 1,300 customers were without power. Hydro estimated the power would be restored around 2 a.m.

The city said no injuries were reported.

Roch Street and Brazier Street were closed between McLeod Avenue and Devon Avenue while crews completed their work.