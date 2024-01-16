Arrest made in Tyndall Park stabbing

WINNIPEG
    A Winnipeg woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide last week in the Tyndall Park area.

    According to the Winnipeg Police Service, Anna Marie Hanska, 46, has been charged in the homicide of 19-year-old Binesi Kennedy. The charge has not been proven in court.

    This news comes after officers were called to a stabbing in the first 100 block of Arrow Street on Jan. 10.

    Kennedy was found injured and then taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

    The suspect and victim were not known to each other.

    Hanska is in custody. 

